GXChain (GXC) Tops One Day Volume of $144,004.76

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and $144,004.76 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002514 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.