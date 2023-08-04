Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 74,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

