Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Plans $0.50 Dividend

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582. Guild has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $755.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Analysts anticipate that Guild will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Guild by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

