Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NPAB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NPAB remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

