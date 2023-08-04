Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition accounts for 2.0% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BLAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 584. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

