Gritstone Asset Management LLC Sells 28,752 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UTA Acquisition were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTAAU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTAAU remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 99 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

