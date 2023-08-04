Gritstone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Free Report) by 1,757.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,163 shares during the quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,269,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $138,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 18,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,200. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

