Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Healthcare AI Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $714,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.