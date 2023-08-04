Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Grifols by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Grifols by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.32 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

