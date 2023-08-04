Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.
Several analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GRFS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Price Performance
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.32 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.
About Grifols
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grifols
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.