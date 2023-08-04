Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GDYN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 202,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $829.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.82. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

