Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,108 shares of company stock valued at $287,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 157,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 54,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

