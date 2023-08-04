Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.21. Green Dot shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 57,462 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $859.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $412.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

