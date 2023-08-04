Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.96 billion. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 288,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,058. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

