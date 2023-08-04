Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Lowered to $26.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 2.1 %

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 784,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.