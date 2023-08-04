Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Up 7.1% on Strong Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $116.02 and last traded at $115.96. 21,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 186,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.25.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

