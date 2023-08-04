Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 2.7 %

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

GRC opened at $33.08 on Monday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $866.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.