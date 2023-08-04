Gode Chain (GODE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $355,748.77 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

