GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 136,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 30,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at $145,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.