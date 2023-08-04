Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. 452,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

