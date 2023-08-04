Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:SRET)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,245. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

