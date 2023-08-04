Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Global X China Industrials ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.51% of Global X China Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

