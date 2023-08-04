Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ALTY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 20,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.