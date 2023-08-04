Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.17. 461,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.