Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,987. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.