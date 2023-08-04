Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 638,114 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7,249.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,114 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,999 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,280,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 869,086 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,643,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 766,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

