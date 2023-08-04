Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,009. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

