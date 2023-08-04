Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,602,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,873 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

