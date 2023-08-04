Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 3,950 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $449.09. 4,359,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,552. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $347.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

