Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 28,203 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,203 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,799. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

