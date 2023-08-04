Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

