Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Compass Point from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,874. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $678.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

