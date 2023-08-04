Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Glaukos updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.43. 749,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,856. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.