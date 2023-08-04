Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading Up 40%

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 229,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 142,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
