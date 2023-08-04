Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $96,294.33 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 46,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $96,294.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,915.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,371,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,235,063. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 169,749,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,734,000 after buying an additional 4,992,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after buying an additional 8,190,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 3,608,124 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,707,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 800,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

