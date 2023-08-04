Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Christian O. Henry Sells 4,499 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $10,122.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks stock remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,371,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,235,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 114,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

