Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Christian O. Henry Sells 4,499 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $10,122.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Ginkgo Bioworks stock remained flat at $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,371,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,235,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ginkgo Bioworks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.