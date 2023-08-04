Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of GILD traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,621,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,261. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

