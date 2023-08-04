Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $106,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $79.26. 3,801,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,335. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

