Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

GIL traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 239,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,995. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Browning West LP lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

