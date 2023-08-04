GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Position Raised by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for 3.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.07% of GFL Environmental worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 830.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. 312,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,758. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.