GFG Capital LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS MTUM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 314,315 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

