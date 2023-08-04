GFG Capital LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.16. 11,202,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,629,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

