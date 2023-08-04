GFG Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. GFG Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $76,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 256,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

