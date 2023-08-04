GFG Capital LLC Invests $325,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIOV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.48. 32,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,009. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

