GFG Capital LLC Has $204,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.2 %

ZTS stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

