GFG Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,715. The company has a market capitalization of $448.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.50. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

