GFG Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.
Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.41. 2,964,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,759. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
