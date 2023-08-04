Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Shares of GMAB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 106,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

