Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 580,800 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Genesco
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genesco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 928,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Genesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 183,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,753. The company has a market capitalization of $360.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $66.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
