Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 580,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $29,833.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,447 shares of company stock worth $572,170 over the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,009,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GCO traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 183,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,753. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $360.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

