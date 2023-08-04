General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,099.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

